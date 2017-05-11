Minnesota Supreme Court Justice David Stras tapped for federal appeals court
The list includes five nominees for federal appeals courts, which are one step below the Supreme Court and decide far more cases annually than the high court. Yesterday's nominees represent Trump's first major move to shift lower courts in a more conservative direction and follow the successful confirmation of Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.
