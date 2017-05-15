Meet Billie Jean Osbornea s Kentucky ...

Meet Billie Jean Osbornea s Kentucky Opry: Josh Shepherd -

Floyd County Times

Josh Shepherd is entering his sixth season as guitarist and vocalist for Billie Jean Osborne's Kentucky Opry, having joined the front line in 2012. Shepherd was born and raised in Prestonsburg and still resides there now.

