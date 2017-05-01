Man charged with harassment over remo...

Man charged with harassment over removal of Trump protesters

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Police in Kentucky have served a criminal summons to a white nationalist group leader accused of harassing protesters at a Donald Trump campaign rally in Louisville last year, according to a city official. Pikeville City Manager Donovan Blackburn said Monday that a city police officer served the summons to Matthew Heimbach on Saturday after he marched with white nationalist groups in the eastern Kentucky city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 min Pikeville Parent 163,927
News Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not... 33 min Rainbow Kid 10
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 59 min Fletcher 265,922
Gay in Gray Ky 3 hr GrayKentucky 1
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) Mon Papi 615
News UPike Scholar House project moving forward (Mar '12) Apr 27 Kylady56 17
Versailles, KY: What Do You Do For Fun? Apr 27 Beautiful_Prince 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,883 • Total comments across all topics: 280,719,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC