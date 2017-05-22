Macron says France uncompromising in ...

Macron says France uncompromising in fight against jihadists in Mali

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

"My desire in the framework of our military involvement in Africa is to do even more with Europe, more with Germany, but in a pragmatic manner", Macron told reporters during a visit to a French military base in the northern town of Gao. New President of France, Emmanuel Macron on Friday said its country would continue in the fight against "Islamist terrorists" in Mali, during a short visit to the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 13 min ChromiuMan 163,742
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 48 min Trump For Prison 269,726
News VIDEO | Gov. Matt Bevin calls 7-year-old's murd... 7 hr Toward Observer 3
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) 20 hr Leroy 621
News Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not... May 19 Christian Taliban 31
Cliff Pelfrey-CROOK!!! May 16 curious 1
brown recluse May 16 Eric-Davis 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,622 • Total comments across all topics: 281,217,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC