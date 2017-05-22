Macron says France uncompromising in fight against jihadists in Mali
"My desire in the framework of our military involvement in Africa is to do even more with Europe, more with Germany, but in a pragmatic manner", Macron told reporters during a visit to a French military base in the northern town of Gao. New President of France, Emmanuel Macron on Friday said its country would continue in the fight against "Islamist terrorists" in Mali, during a short visit to the country.
