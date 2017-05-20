Logan gets funds for new ATC -

Logan gets funds for new ATC

Logan County Schools is getting nearly $1 million in funding through the Work Ready Skills Initiative to help purchase equipment for the new Area Technology Center that is currently under construction. On Wednesday, the Work Ready Skills Initiative Advisory Committee announced recipients for its second round of funding.

