Logan Aluminum to add 60 additional j...

Logan Aluminum to add 60 additional jobs -

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: News Democrat

It was announced on Thursday afternoon that Logan Aluminum will be investing an additional $125 million to put in a new cold rolling mill which will result in creating approximately 60 new jobs. "This is yet another step toward increased production capacity and increased efficiency for Logan Aluminum," said Tom Harned, executive director of LEAD, the Logan Economic Alliance for Development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 17 min Joe Bob Earl 270,430
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 hr usa 163,841
News Trail cold for six murder cases in Big Sandy re... (Dec '10) 4 hr Fisheebussiness 65
Open Letter to Rev. Kevin Denton of Horse Cave ... Thu Transcender Always 1
Donald Trumps shockingly bad budget proposal May 23 Guy from Latonia 2
News VIDEO | Gov. Matt Bevin calls 7-year-old's murd... May 22 Toward Observer 3
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) May 22 Leroy 621
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,977 • Total comments across all topics: 281,320,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC