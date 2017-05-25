Logan Aluminum to add 60 additional jobs -
It was announced on Thursday afternoon that Logan Aluminum will be investing an additional $125 million to put in a new cold rolling mill which will result in creating approximately 60 new jobs. "This is yet another step toward increased production capacity and increased efficiency for Logan Aluminum," said Tom Harned, executive director of LEAD, the Logan Economic Alliance for Development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|17 min
|Joe Bob Earl
|270,430
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|usa
|163,841
|Trail cold for six murder cases in Big Sandy re... (Dec '10)
|4 hr
|Fisheebussiness
|65
|Open Letter to Rev. Kevin Denton of Horse Cave ...
|Thu
|Transcender Always
|1
|Donald Trumps shockingly bad budget proposal
|May 23
|Guy from Latonia
|2
|VIDEO | Gov. Matt Bevin calls 7-year-old's murd...
|May 22
|Toward Observer
|3
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|May 22
|Leroy
|621
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC