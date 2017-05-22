Legislative update
Over a month has passed since the conclusion of the 2017 session of the Kentucky General Assembly but my work as your senator has not slowed. Between answering your well thought-out letters and phone calls, I have been visiting with constituents in our district and listening to your concerns and preparing to discuss many of those topics during the Interim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Harlan Daily Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|27 min
|Limbertwig
|269,711
|VIDEO | Gov. Matt Bevin calls 7-year-old's murd...
|1 hr
|Filth N Fury
|2
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|Paul
|163,730
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|12 hr
|Leroy
|621
|Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not...
|May 19
|Christian Taliban
|31
|Cliff Pelfrey-CROOK!!!
|May 16
|curious
|1
|brown recluse
|May 16
|Eric-Davis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC