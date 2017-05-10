KY auditor finds 15 problems with Uni...

KY auditor finds 15 problems with Union Co. Fiscal Court

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon has released the audit report of the Union County Fiscal Court for the fiscal year ending in June 30, 2015. As we reported in back in January 2015, a large amount of stolen equipment, recovered when a theft ring was broken up in Vanderburgh County, had, at one time, been sold to the Union County Fiscal Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 min Swamper 267,445
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 20 min Jewish American 163,394
News Ball returns over $900 worth of unclaimed prope... 22 hr Smart one 1
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) Tue KelB 617
Kathy Murphy May 7 Anonymous 1
George Evil Norcross May 7 God Sees All 1
pulling over for a funeral May 6 Slow down 4
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,181 • Total comments across all topics: 280,930,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC