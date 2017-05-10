KY auditor finds 15 problems with Union Co. Fiscal Court

Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon has released the audit report of the Union County Fiscal Court for the fiscal year ending in June 30, 2015. As we reported in back in January 2015, a large amount of stolen equipment, recovered when a theft ring was broken up in Vanderburgh County, had, at one time, been sold to the Union County Fiscal Court.

