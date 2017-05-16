Kiana McHolan recognized by Kentucky State Poetry Society
Click on headline for complete story with poem, picture By Wes Feese Media Relations, Adair County Schools Adair County Elementary School fifth grader Kiana McHolan earned first place honors last month in the prestigious Kentucky State Poetry Society Student Contest. McHolan's work - "Justice's Touch" - was judged as the top entry in her age group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
