Kiana McHolan recognized by Kentucky State Poetry Society

3 hrs ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Click on headline for complete story with poem, picture By Wes Feese Media Relations, Adair County Schools Adair County Elementary School fifth grader Kiana McHolan earned first place honors last month in the prestigious Kentucky State Poetry Society Student Contest. McHolan's work - "Justice's Touch" - was judged as the top entry in her age group.

