KHS to Celebrate Kentucky's 225th Birthday/Statehood Day
KHS to Celebrate Kentucky's 225th Birthday/Statehood Day By Janene Zaccone News from Commonwealth News Center FRANKFORT, KY - The Kentucky Historical Society will open a new temporary exhibit and offer free admission to the entire KHS history campus Thursday-Saturday, June 1 - June 3, 2017, in celebration of Statehood Day and Kentucky's 225th birthday. The Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History is located at 100 W Main St., Frankfort, KY, Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9am-4pmCT/10am-5pmET.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 min
|usa
|163,788
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|7 min
|American Lady
|269,988
|Open Letter to Rev. Kevin Denton of Horse Cave ...
|1 hr
|Transcender Always
|1
|Donald Trumps shockingly bad budget proposal
|Tue
|Guy from Latonia
|2
|VIDEO | Gov. Matt Bevin calls 7-year-old's murd...
|Mon
|Toward Observer
|3
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|May 22
|Leroy
|621
|Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not...
|May 19
|Christian Taliban
|31
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC