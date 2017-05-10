Kentucky's last abortion clinic could close after court ruling
Kentucky could become the first state in the nation without an abortion clinic - if a judge sides with the government in a case that's set to define how far states can go in putting restrictions on the constitutional right to an abortion. State officials have said EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville no longer has legally valid proof of having arrangements with a hospital and ambulance company should emergency complications arise during a procedure.
