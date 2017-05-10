KentuckyOne Health to sell Jewish Hospital, other Louisville facilities
Financially struggling KentuckyOne Health said Friday it plans sell its Louisville facilities, including Jewish Hospital, the Frazier Rehab Institute, Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Jewish Hospital Shelbyville.
