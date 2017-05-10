KentuckyOne Health to sell Jewish Hospital, other Louisville facilities
KentuckyOne Health announced Friday that it is selling most of its Louisville facilities, including Jewish Hospital, Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Frazier Rehab Institute, among other facilities in Louisville and elsewhere in the state.
