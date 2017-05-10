KentuckyOne Health to sell Jewish Hos...

KentuckyOne Health to sell Jewish Hospital, other Louisville facilities

15 hrs ago

KentuckyOne Health announced Friday that it is selling most of its Louisville facilities, including Jewish Hospital, Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Frazier Rehab Institute, among other facilities in Louisville and elsewhere in the state.

