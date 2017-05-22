Kentuckya s unemployment rate increases to 5.1 percent in April 2017 -
Kentucky's seasonally adjusted preliminary April unemployment rate was 5.1 percent, according to the Office of Employment and Training , an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. The unemployment rate for April 2017 was up 0.1 percentage points from the 5 percent reported in March 2017.
