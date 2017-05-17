Kentucky students would be required t...

Kentucky students would be required to learn cursive writing in new standards

For the first time, Kentucky students would be required to learn cursive writing, in a revision of academic standards released Monday by Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt for public review. Calculus standards are also new in the revised English/language arts and math standards.

