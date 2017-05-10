Kentucky state police find $1.5M of heroin in traffic stop
State police have seized 33 pounds of heroin and arrested two Utah men after a traffic stop in western Kentucky. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that state police say they stopped a truck for a commercial vehicle inspection on Interstate 24 in Lyon County and found a small amount of heroin on one of the men.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 min
|CodeTalker
|267,321
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|21 min
|CCRx
|163,395
|Ball returns over $900 worth of unclaimed prope...
|2 hr
|Smart one
|1
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|Tue
|KelB
|617
|Kathy Murphy
|May 7
|Anonymous
|1
|George Evil Norcross
|May 7
|God Sees All
|1
|pulling over for a funeral
|May 6
|Slow down
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC