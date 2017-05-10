Kentucky state police find $1.5M of h...

Kentucky state police find $1.5M of heroin in traffic stop

Read more: KSL-TV

State police have seized 33 pounds of heroin and arrested two Utah men after a traffic stop in western Kentucky. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that state police say they stopped a truck for a commercial vehicle inspection on Interstate 24 in Lyon County and found a small amount of heroin on one of the men.

