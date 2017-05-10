Kentucky Power Kentucky Power welcomes new industrial customer to eastern Kentucky

Kentucky Power Kentucky Power welcome...

16 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

Kentucky Power, an American Electric Power company joined state and local leaders as Braidy Industries announced its plans to build a $1.3 billion aluminum rolling mill in eastern Kentucky. Braidy plans to employ 550 full-time workers with an average hourly salary of $38 and about 1,000 construction workers at the South Shore site in Greenup County.

