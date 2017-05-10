Kentucky Power Kentucky Power welcomes new industrial customer to eastern Kentucky
Kentucky Power, an American Electric Power company joined state and local leaders as Braidy Industries announced its plans to build a $1.3 billion aluminum rolling mill in eastern Kentucky. Braidy plans to employ 550 full-time workers with an average hourly salary of $38 and about 1,000 construction workers at the South Shore site in Greenup County.
