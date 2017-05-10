Kentucky Power awards grant to One Ea...

Kentucky Power awards grant to One East Kentucky -

10 hrs ago Read more: Floyd County Times

One East Kentucky, a nine-county regional economic development organization charged with recruiting Industry and Investment to eastern Kentucky, on Wednesday received a $50,000 grant from Kentucky Power. The award is part of the Kentucky Power Economic Development Growth Grants program and is the third installment in a 5-year, $250,000 commitment to bring jobs to the region, including Floyd, Knott, Johnson, Lawrence, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Perry and Pike counties.

