Kentucky Power awards grant to One East Kentucky -
One East Kentucky, a nine-county regional economic development organization charged with recruiting Industry and Investment to eastern Kentucky, on Wednesday received a $50,000 grant from Kentucky Power. The award is part of the Kentucky Power Economic Development Growth Grants program and is the third installment in a 5-year, $250,000 commitment to bring jobs to the region, including Floyd, Knott, Johnson, Lawrence, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Perry and Pike counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|9 min
|Julia
|267,602
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|50 min
|CCRx
|163,410
|Ball returns over $900 worth of unclaimed prope...
|Wed
|Smart one
|1
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|May 9
|KelB
|617
|Kathy Murphy
|May 7
|Anonymous
|1
|George Evil Norcross
|May 7
|God Sees All
|1
|pulling over for a funeral
|May 6
|Slow down
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC