Kentucky Lt. Gov. Hampton to honor 3 fallen officers
Three officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, one dating back to the 1800s, will be honored at the Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony. The May 23 event will be at the memorial monument site at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.
