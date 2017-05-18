Kentucky Lt. Gov. Hampton to honor 3 ...

Kentucky Lt. Gov. Hampton to honor 3 fallen officers

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Three officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, one dating back to the 1800s, will be honored at the Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony. The May 23 event will be at the memorial monument site at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 15 min Calvin_Coolish 268,983
News Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not... 35 min Harold 29
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 hr CCRx 163,573
Cliff Pelfrey-CROOK!!! May 16 curious 1
brown recluse May 16 Eric-Davis 1
judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m... May 14 CORRUPT 1
News State senator: Food sales tax a 'deal breaker' ... May 14 Bevin for President 4
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,537 • Total comments across all topics: 281,110,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC