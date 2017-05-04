Kentucky Legislature completes histor...

Kentucky Legislature completes historic session

Yesterday

Kentucky voters demanded change when they went to the polls in November, placing the House of Representatives in Republican control for the first time in nearly a century. By granting GOP super-majorities for the first time in both the Senate and the House, Kentuckians made it clear that they were tired of "business as usual" in Frankfort.

