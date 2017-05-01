Kentucky Judge Won't Hear Gay Parents...

Kentucky Judge Won't Hear Gay Parents' Adoption Cases

A family court judge says he will no longer hear adoption cases involving gay parents, as "a matter of conscience." Judge Mitchell Nance issued an order last week recusing himself from such cases because of the possibility of bias, citing his "conscientious objection to the concept of adoption of a child by a practicing homosexual," reports Kentucky's Glasgow Daily Times.

