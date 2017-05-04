Kentucky judge says he won't hear ado...

Kentucky judge says he won't hear adoption cases involving gay adults

23 hrs ago

A judge in Kentucky has announced he will not preside over adoption cases involving gay parents, saying he does not believe gay adoption is ever in the best interest of the child. Nance's order said lawyers representing gay people in adoptions in Barren and Metcalfe counties would have to request a special judge.

