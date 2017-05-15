Kentucky judge is under pressure; won...

Kentucky judge is under pressure; won't hear gay adoptions

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Journal Gazette

Civil rights groups are seeking the removal of a Kentucky judge who declared his conscientious objection to handling adoption cases involving gay and lesbian adults.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 min RussianrepubliCONS 268,229
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 min Betty 163,537
Cliff Pelfrey-CROOK!!! 30 min curious 1
brown recluse 6 hr Eric-Davis 1
judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m... Sun CORRUPT 1
News State senator: Food sales tax a 'deal breaker' ... Sun Bevin for President 4
News Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not... May 13 Chris is biased 9
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,276 • Total comments across all topics: 281,060,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC