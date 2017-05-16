Kentucky Heroin, Pain Killer Epidemic Spreading; Ashland Preps for Narcan Resistant Drugs
Studies from the Centers for Disease Control indicate heroin use has sharply increase among men, women , all income levels, and most age demographics across the U.S. Kentucky is no exception . The Kentucky Health Issue Poll shows that 27% of Kentucky adults know someone who has abused prescription pain medication; and 17% know a heroin user .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|Pres Donald Trump Jr
|163,378
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|Limbertwig
|267,271
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|20 hr
|KelB
|617
|Kathy Murphy
|May 7
|Anonymous
|1
|George Evil Norcross
|May 7
|God Sees All
|1
|pulling over for a funeral
|May 6
|Slow down
|4
|Sawyer in Harlan for work on story (Mar '08)
|May 4
|CHUMP
|12
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC