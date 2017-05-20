Kentucky has only 13 percent of state pension money owed over next 30 years
Witnesses on the scene told police the man was staggering on the interstate before he was hit by two vehicles. Witnesses on the scene told police the man was staggering on the interstate before he was hit by two vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Jay
|269,285
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|another viewer
|163,612
|Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not...
|3 hr
|Christian Taliban
|31
|Cliff Pelfrey-CROOK!!!
|May 16
|curious
|1
|brown recluse
|May 16
|Eric-Davis
|1
|judges daryle colson,amy hollollars give kids m...
|May 14
|CORRUPT
|1
|State senator: Food sales tax a 'deal breaker' ...
|May 14
|Bevin for President
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC