Kentucky Gov. decries 'huge cultural problem' after 7-year-old killed by stray bullet
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin spoke out against gun violence in his home state in a Facebook video posted Monday that decries the recent killing of a 7-year-old boy w... -- In the wake of a devastating bombing in Manchester that killed at least 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert, officials and parents alike were ... If family ranching operations and rural economies are going to survive another generation, Congress must address the problem of so-called "sue and settle" abuse. That's ... The Lexington Football Program's golf ball drop fundraiser wrapped up on Wednesday.
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|3 min
|45 is not popular
|270,011
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|24 min
|Brian v
|163,796
|Open Letter to Rev. Kevin Denton of Horse Cave ...
|5 hr
|Transcender Always
|1
|Donald Trumps shockingly bad budget proposal
|Tue
|Guy from Latonia
|2
|VIDEO | Gov. Matt Bevin calls 7-year-old's murd...
|Mon
|Toward Observer
|3
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|May 22
|Leroy
|621
|Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not...
|May 19
|Christian Taliban
|31
