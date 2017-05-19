Kentucky Familya s Stolen Dog Found in Turlock 3 Years Later
It took three years, but a Kentucky family finally received some incredible news after their dog was found in a Walmart parking lot in Turlock. When Trixie, a 13-year-old poodle mix, went missing her family did all they could to find her..
