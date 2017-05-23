Kentucky family reunited with missing dog after two years
After two and a half years and more than 2,200 miles apart, a Kentucky woman and her Maltese have finally been reunited. "Somebody stole her two and a half years ago," Crews said through tears in the emotional video, taken at an airport in Nashville.
