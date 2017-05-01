Kentucky Democrats eye former combat pilot Amy McGrath for bid against GOP Rep. Andy Barr

Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes. But... At his Senate confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath that he had never had contact with the... Ever since he narrowly unseated Democratic incumbent Ben Chandler in 2012, Kentucky GOP Rep. Andy Barr has won re-election without much trouble in his Lexington-area seat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swing State Project.