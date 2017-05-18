Kentucky Book Fair moving to Lexingto...

Kentucky Book Fair moving to Lexington after 35 years

2 hrs ago

The Kentucky Book Fair , which draws thousands each November, is moving to Lexington because of the pending demolition of the Frankfort Convention Center . The fair, which former State Journal Editor Carl West founded in 1981, has historically been at the beginning of November but will take place Nov. 17 and 18 in several locations of Kentucky Horse Park's Alltech Arena.

