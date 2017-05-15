Kentucky agency awards grants for was...

Kentucky agency awards grants for waste tire utilization

The Energy and Environment Cabinet of the Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection has awarded $210,123 in grant funding for landscaping and walking trail projects that utilize recycled waste tires. The grants are from the Waste Tire Trust Fund, established by the 1998 Kentucky General Assembly to receive a $1 fee from each retail sale of a new tire in the state.

