Kentucky agency awards $4.6 million in recycling grants

12 hrs ago

Kentucky's Energy and Environment Cabinet's Division of Waste Management announced that 53 recycling grants, 28 household hazardous waste grants, and five composting grants totaling $4.6 million have been awarded to Kentucky counties. The purpose of these grants is to expand recycling infrastructure, reduce the amount of solid waste going into landfills, ensure proper management of household hazardous waste, and help grow and improve composting operations across the state.

