Kentucky AG issues warning about utility scam

On April 18 Attorney General Andy Beshear issued a scam alert to warn Kentuckians of reports of suspicious calls being made to utility customers in southeastern Kentucky. Kentuckians in Harlan, London and Pineville reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be a utility company employee who asks for a utility bill payment over the phone.

