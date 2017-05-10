Kentucky AG issues warning about utility scam
On April 18 Attorney General Andy Beshear issued a scam alert to warn Kentuckians of reports of suspicious calls being made to utility customers in southeastern Kentucky. Kentuckians in Harlan, London and Pineville reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be a utility company employee who asks for a utility bill payment over the phone.
