Kellie Clark named 2018 Kentucky Teacher of the Year -
From left: Belinda Raye Furman, the 2018 Kentucky Elementary School Teacher of the Year from Sherman Elementary , Kellie Clark, the 2018 Kentucky Teacher of the Year from Randall K. Cooper High School , Jennifer Meo-Sexton, the 2018 Kentucky Middle School Teacher of the Year from Bondurant Middle School and Commissioner of Education Stephen Pruitt posed for a photo after the Kentucky Teacher of the Year ceremony in Frankfort. The 2018 Kentucky Teacher of the Year, Kellie Clark, posed for a photo after the Kentucky School Teacher of the Year ceremony in Frankfort, Kentucky.
