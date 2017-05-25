Judge Opposed to Gay Adoptions has Rule Change Blocked

A Kentucky family court judge who openly declared his opposition to adoptions by gay couples has been blocked from instituting a measure that may have let him avoid handling such cases. Judge W. Mitchell Nance recently submitted a proposed procedural change to the state's chief justice, John D. Minton Jr. Minton denied the request on procedural and substantive grounds, state Administrative Office of the Courts spokeswoman Leigh Anne Hiatt said Friday.

