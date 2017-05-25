Judge Opposed to Gay Adoptions has Rule Change Blocked
A Kentucky family court judge who openly declared his opposition to adoptions by gay couples has been blocked from instituting a measure that may have let him avoid handling such cases. Judge W. Mitchell Nance recently submitted a proposed procedural change to the state's chief justice, John D. Minton Jr. Minton denied the request on procedural and substantive grounds, state Administrative Office of the Courts spokeswoman Leigh Anne Hiatt said Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pridesource.com.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|3 min
|45 is not popular
|270,011
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|25 min
|Brian v
|163,796
|Open Letter to Rev. Kevin Denton of Horse Cave ...
|5 hr
|Transcender Always
|1
|Donald Trumps shockingly bad budget proposal
|Tue
|Guy from Latonia
|2
|VIDEO | Gov. Matt Bevin calls 7-year-old's murd...
|Mon
|Toward Observer
|3
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|May 22
|Leroy
|621
|Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not...
|May 19
|Christian Taliban
|31
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC