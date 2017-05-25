Judge Opposed to Gay Adoptions has Ru...

Judge Opposed to Gay Adoptions has Rule Change Blocked

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Pridesource.com

A Kentucky family court judge who openly declared his opposition to adoptions by gay couples has been blocked from instituting a measure that may have let him avoid handling such cases. Judge W. Mitchell Nance recently submitted a proposed procedural change to the state's chief justice, John D. Minton Jr. Minton denied the request on procedural and substantive grounds, state Administrative Office of the Courts spokeswoman Leigh Anne Hiatt said Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pridesource.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 3 min 45 is not popular 270,011
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 25 min Brian v 163,796
Open Letter to Rev. Kevin Denton of Horse Cave ... 5 hr Transcender Always 1
Donald Trumps shockingly bad budget proposal Tue Guy from Latonia 2
News VIDEO | Gov. Matt Bevin calls 7-year-old's murd... Mon Toward Observer 3
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) May 22 Leroy 621
News Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not... May 19 Christian Taliban 31
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,590 • Total comments across all topics: 281,275,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC