Judge: Group home resident charged in slaying is incompetent

A judge says a man charged with killing a caretaker at the Kentucky group home where he lived is incompetent to stand trial. The News-Enterprise reports Thursday that the prosecutor and defense attorney agreed with the recent ruling in the murder case against 32-year-old Lindale Cunningham.

