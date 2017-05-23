JCTC ready for work ready Kentucky scholarship
Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet Secretary Hal Heiner announced new details on Wednesday about the state-funded scholarship that could change the face of the commonwealth's workforce. Heiner unveiled an outreach campaign aimed at educating Kentuckians about the numerous job openings in the state and the short-term certification programs that will connect the students to careers through the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship .
