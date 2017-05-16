How one US state is leading the charg...

How one US state is leading the charge to dismantle Obamacare

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act's biggest success stories. Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin introduces US Vice President Mike Pence to speak about the American Health Care Act during a visit to the Harshaw-Trane Parts and Distribution Center in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. on March 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 3 min Julia 266,453
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 29 min Cornfused 163,257
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) Thu Been There 616
News Sawyer in Harlan for work on story (Mar '08) Thu CHUMP 12
News Coach, Player Accused in Drug Arrest May 2 Icaust Juan Sent 1
News Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not... May 2 Rainbow Kid 9
Gay in Gray Ky May 2 GrayKentucky 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,554 • Total comments across all topics: 280,809,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC