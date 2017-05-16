How one US state is leading the charge to dismantle Obamacare
For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act's biggest success stories. Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin introduces US Vice President Mike Pence to speak about the American Health Care Act during a visit to the Harshaw-Trane Parts and Distribution Center in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. on March 11, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|3 min
|Julia
|266,453
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|29 min
|Cornfused
|163,257
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|Thu
|Been There
|616
|Sawyer in Harlan for work on story (Mar '08)
|Thu
|CHUMP
|12
|Coach, Player Accused in Drug Arrest
|May 2
|Icaust Juan Sent
|1
|Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not...
|May 2
|Rainbow Kid
|9
|Gay in Gray Ky
|May 2
|GrayKentucky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC