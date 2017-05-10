Hospitals must be prepared for ransom...

Hospitals must be prepared for ransomware attacks

14 hrs ago

Dr Krishna Chinthapalli, a neurology registrar at the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in London, describes how a virus - or "ransomware" - infected and locked computers at the Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center in Los Angeles hospital in February 2016. Rumours surfaced that the hospital was being held to ransom for $3.4m , though the hospital denied this.

