Hollywood has new star with Kentucky ...

Hollywood has new star with Kentucky ties Read Story WHAS11.com Staff

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

Old Forester is introducing a new type of character, a straight bourbon whiskey, named Old Forester Statesman, which will debut in the upcoming 20th Century Fox film "Kingsman: The Golden Circle." In the movie, which is a sequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service, the heroes face a new challenge when their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 min Trump Is Failure 265,911
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 25 min Strel 163,908
Gay in Gray Ky 41 min GrayKentucky 1
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) Mon Papi 615
News Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not... Sun Wondering 9
News UPike Scholar House project moving forward (Mar '12) Apr 27 Kylady56 17
Versailles, KY: What Do You Do For Fun? Apr 27 Beautiful_Prince 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,991 • Total comments across all topics: 280,716,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC