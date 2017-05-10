Historic legislative session leads to record breaking year for Kentucky
While the 2017 legislative session has come to an end, Kentucky is just beginning to see the benefits of the historic policies that were implemented. The New Majority promised to open Kentucky for business, and I am proud to say we did just that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|3 min
|DANGIT
|267,499
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|27 min
|usa
|163,404
|Ball returns over $900 worth of unclaimed prope...
|Wed
|Smart one
|1
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|Tue
|KelB
|617
|Kathy Murphy
|May 7
|Anonymous
|1
|George Evil Norcross
|May 7
|God Sees All
|1
|pulling over for a funeral
|May 6
|Slow down
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC