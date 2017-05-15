Groups seek removal of Kentucky judge...

Groups seek removal of Kentucky judge over views on gay adoption

Read more: Reuters

Civil liberties groups on Tuesday called for the removal of a Kentucky judge who gained national attention last month for announcing that he would refuse to hear cases involving lesbian, gay or bisexual adults hoping to adopt children. The American Civil Liberties Union and other rights groups filed a complaint with Kentucky's judicial conduct commission against W. Mitchell Nance, a judge in the state's Family Court, and said in an emailed statement that they were seeking his dismissal from the bench.

