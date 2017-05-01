Great-Day-Live 31 mins ago 1:06 p.m.Whiskey Bent Valley Boys turn up traditional Kentucky tunes
Old-timey tunes played on traditional Kentucky instruments are the hallmarks of Pewee Valley's Whiskey Bent Valley Boys. They join GDL to talk about their new record "Whiskey Sessions" available on iTunes, CD Baby and Spotify.
