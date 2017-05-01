Great-Day-Live 31 mins ago 1:06 p.m.W...

Great-Day-Live 31 mins ago 1:06 p.m.Whiskey Bent Valley Boys turn up traditional Kentucky tunes

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

Old-timey tunes played on traditional Kentucky instruments are the hallmarks of Pewee Valley's Whiskey Bent Valley Boys. They join GDL to talk about their new record "Whiskey Sessions" available on iTunes, CD Baby and Spotify.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 hr AMERICAN SUNSHINE 265,958
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 hr Pres Donald J Trump 163,177
News Coach, Player Accused in Drug Arrest 6 hr Icaust Juan Sent 1
News Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not... 13 hr Rainbow Kid 10
Gay in Gray Ky 16 hr GrayKentucky 1
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) Mon Papi 615
News UPike Scholar House project moving forward (Mar '12) Apr 27 Kylady56 17
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,068 • Total comments across all topics: 280,732,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC