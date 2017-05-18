Great-Day-Live 27 mins ago 12:58 p.m.Do "The Locomotion" when...

Great-Day-Live 27 mins ago 12:58 p.m....

The song "The Locomotion" made it into radio's top five in 1962, 1974, and 1988 by a different artist each time. The song's writer, Carole King, is the subject of the show coming to the Kentucky Center titled "Beautiful".

