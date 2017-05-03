'Godfather of Grass' pleads not guilt...

'Godfather of Grass' pleads not guilty in federal court

A 73-year-old drug suspect known as the "Godfather of Grass" has made his first appearance in federal court in Louisville since his December arrest in Canada after eight years on the run. The Courier-Journal reports John Robert "Johnny" Boone told U.S. Magistrate Judge Colin Lindsay on Wednesday that he understood his rights, and his lawyer entered a not guilty plea for him.

