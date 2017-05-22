Gnewikow & Woodside Take home a New Triton Boat on Kentucky

The team of David Gnewikow and Kevin Woodside won the third divisional one day of the Ram 100% Plus Team Tour event on May 20, 2017 at Kentucky Lake. Launching out of Moors Resort and Marina Gnewikow and Woodside brought in the winning limit weighing 27.34 pounds with a 6.38-pound kicker to win a new 2017 Triton Boats 17TX with a Mercury 60hp four stroke outboard, Garmin Echomap units, Motorguide trolling motor, and a host of T-H Marine products valued at $20,000.

