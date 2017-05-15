Fundraiser for former Courier-Journal...

Fundraiser for former Courier-Journal writer Bob White

Bob White covered high school sports in Kentucky for over 50 years. The former Louisville Courier-Journal prep writer was the guest of honor on Monday night at a fundraising event at Bellarmine University.

