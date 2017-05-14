France turns to parliamentary battle after Emmanuel Macron victory

"I will be candidate for the presidential majority and I wish to join the list of his movement", Mr Valls said , while insisting that he remained a Socialist and "a man of the left". Macron's year-old Republic on the Move party does not have any seats in the current parliament but it hopes in June to secure a majority that will allow him to push through economic reforms for reviving an economy beset by high unemployment and sluggish growth.

