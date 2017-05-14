France turns to parliamentary battle ...

France turns to parliamentary battle after Emmanuel Macron victory

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

"I will be candidate for the presidential majority and I wish to join the list of his movement", Mr Valls said , while insisting that he remained a Socialist and "a man of the left". Macron's year-old Republic on the Move party does not have any seats in the current parliament but it hopes in June to secure a majority that will allow him to push through economic reforms for reviving an economy beset by high unemployment and sluggish growth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 54 min CCRx 163,462
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 hr SoetoroSucked 267,932
News State senator: Food sales tax a 'deal breaker' ... 7 hr Bevin for President 4
News Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not... Sat Chris is biased 9
worst men in america Fri Richard 2
pulling over for a funeral May 12 detectivenumberone 5
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) May 12 Oh my my 618
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,551 • Total comments across all topics: 281,015,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC