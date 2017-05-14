France turns to parliamentary battle after Emmanuel Macron victory
"I will be candidate for the presidential majority and I wish to join the list of his movement", Mr Valls said , while insisting that he remained a Socialist and "a man of the left". Macron's year-old Republic on the Move party does not have any seats in the current parliament but it hopes in June to secure a majority that will allow him to push through economic reforms for reviving an economy beset by high unemployment and sluggish growth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|54 min
|CCRx
|163,462
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|SoetoroSucked
|267,932
|State senator: Food sales tax a 'deal breaker' ...
|7 hr
|Bevin for President
|4
|Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not...
|Sat
|Chris is biased
|9
|worst men in america
|Fri
|Richard
|2
|pulling over for a funeral
|May 12
|detectivenumberone
|5
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|May 12
|Oh my my
|618
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC