Former Trump campaigner in dock for human trafficking

A former Kentucky campaign official for President Donald Trump is due in court on Friday after being charged with human trafficking in the US southern state. Timothy Nolan, a retired district court judge, was arrested last month and charged with forcing a minor to engage in commercial sex around August 2016.

