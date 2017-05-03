Former Trump campaigner in dock for human trafficking
A former Kentucky campaign official for President Donald Trump is due in court on Friday after being charged with human trafficking in the US southern state. Timothy Nolan, a retired district court judge, was arrested last month and charged with forcing a minor to engage in commercial sex around August 2016.
