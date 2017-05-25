Former pastor accused in pawn shop slayings pleads guilty
A former pastor accused of killing three people at a Kentucky pawn shop nearly four years ago has pleaded guilty. Media report Kenneth Allen Keith entered the plea Friday in Boyle Circuit Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|3 min
|AMERICAN SUNSHINE
|270,191
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|51 min
|usa
|163,817
|Open Letter to Rev. Kevin Denton of Horse Cave ...
|Thu
|Transcender Always
|1
|Donald Trumps shockingly bad budget proposal
|May 23
|Guy from Latonia
|2
|VIDEO | Gov. Matt Bevin calls 7-year-old's murd...
|May 22
|Toward Observer
|3
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|May 22
|Leroy
|621
|Judge won't hear gay adoptions because it's not...
|May 19
|Christian Taliban
|31
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC