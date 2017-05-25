Former pastor accused in pawn shop sl...

Former pastor accused in pawn shop slayings pleads guilty

A former pastor accused of killing three people at a Kentucky pawn shop nearly four years ago has pleaded guilty. Media report Kenneth Allen Keith entered the plea Friday in Boyle Circuit Court.

